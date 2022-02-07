CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Canyon Police Department officials went to social media on Monday to ask the public for tips relating to a surveillance video capturing a storage unit robbery from January.

According to police, officers responded to the Rockin R. Storage Units, in the 300 block of 6th Street, on Jan. 10. A video embedded in the social media post, according to police officers, showed a vehicle they believe may be related to several other burglary calls from the area around the same time.

Any with information on the owner of the vehicle in the video was asked to contact the Canyon Police Department.