Police ask for help, information after Monday night shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are searching for information after a Monday evening homicide which occurred in the 1600 block of east I-40.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the OYO Hotel in the 1600 block of east I-40 at 9:15 p.m. Monday on a call of an injured man inside of a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the man in the back parking lot of the hotel.

After further investigation, Amarillo Police determined that the man, later identified as 37-year-old Dillon Louis Austin, was shot in a room of the hotel and walked to the vehicle, according to the release. Austin was found dead in the vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the incident, according to the release. Detectives with the department’s homicide unit are searching for information regarding this incident. Individuals with information are asked to call the homicide unit at 806-378-9468 or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can be given at www.amapolice.org or by using the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ P-3 mobile application.