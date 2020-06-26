Police and firefighters team up for their annual blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Teaming up to help save lives. Law enforcement and firefighters are kicking off their annual blood drive.

Normally called Boots Versus Badges, the two departments say they are all on the same team to get as many blood donations as possible.

That’s because 70% of local blood donations come from mobile blood drives, and those haven’t happened as much due to the pandemic.

Toby Hudson a Sgt. for the Amarillo Police Department said, “Well, this is the 13th annual boots and badges blood drive this years a little bit different cause of the restrictions and the pandemic and such so we have been spreading everybody out we are encouraging everyone to make appointments but other than that its the fireman and policeman coming together. “

The blood drive is happening until seven tonight at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The FDA has lifted some travel restrictions for donors. Those looking to donate may have to make an appointment.

