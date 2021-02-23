Plumbing Scams: District Attorney warns residents to beware

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While frozen water pipes are bursting all over the area, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims is warning the residents of the Texas Panhandle to beware of plumbing scam artists who will take your money up front and do little to no work.

“We have seen this type of reprehensible behavior from crooked individuals during the hail storms and other catastrophic situations of years past,” said Sims. “These so called individuals can take advantage of your vulnerable position to scam you out of hundreds and thousands of dollars. Please do not allow yourself to get taken.”

Sims noted that these sole called contractors may start visiting residents’ doors or cold calling to ask if plumbing work is needed. He says;

As questions

Get a copy of the driver’s license / licensing and bonding credentials

Get a written contract

Never pay a large sum of money up front

Sims said that consumers can also check resources like the Better Business Bureau, area Chambers of Commerce, Angie’s List, or others, or ask for and follow up on reliable references.

“We all want our houses fixed and life to go back to normal,” he said. “Just don’t get taken in the process.”