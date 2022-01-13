Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD closes schools through Tuesday, cites COVID-19

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD (PSPCISD) announced on its information page that its schools will close from Friday, Jan. 14, and resume normally on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“Due to a high COVID absence rate of students and staff,” said the announcement, “PSPCISD will close all schools on Friday January 14th and Monday January 17th is a scheduled Holiday. School will resume as normal Tuesday January 18th.”

As for sports and extracurricular activities, the district said that high school basketball games Friday night would be Varsity only, with times to be announced. The WTHS UIL Academic Meet was canceled. Meanwhile, the district said that out-of-town extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled.

“PLEASE isolate,” said the district, “practice social distancing and feel free to wear a mask if attending basketball games. If you have any questions contact your campus.”

Similar closures were announced around the state due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, including Snyder Independent School District canceling classes for both Thursday and Friday.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.