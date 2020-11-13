Playoffs amidst a pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, much thought has gone into how to keep players, coaches, and fans safe this playoff season.

AISD’s football playoff season is still awhile away, however, the district’s volleyball season kicks off next week.

Brad Thiessen, AISD Athletic Director, stated that this is all unchartered territory, while the district does their best to keep everyone safe during a pandemic, while moving towards busy playoff games.

For both football and volleyball, seating capacities will be limited.

For football, the seating capacity will sometimes be based on the size of the stadium.

According to Thiessen, for football playoffs, AISD is anticipating limiting the tickets to just the tickets sold here in town and not at the gate.

As for volleyball, seating capacity will be even more limited.

“It’ll probably pretty much be just parents and family members only. What we’re anticipating is that we’re going to hand those tickets out to the players, let them hand them out to the people that they want at the game, and then that will be the extent of the fans at the volleyball playoffs,” explained Thiessen.

For both sports, AISD will be enforcing that fans wear their masks throughout the duration of the game. If anyone chooses to not comply, they will be asked to leave.

As for younger divisions of sports, Kids Inc. announced on Monday that due to the increase in COVID-related cases, Amarillo ISD officials will no longer be allowing outside groups to utilize their gyms. The statement said this decision is effective immediately.

Kids Inc. reporting that the district’s decision will remain in place at least until the end of the year. This meaning that all of the organization’s volleyball leagues have been cancelled at this time, along with Boys Basketball: 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th/8th Grade Leagues.

With this, Kids Inc. stated, “Since these leagues are scheduled in Amarillo ISD gyms, we are forced to cancel these leagues at this time. Please give us a couple of days to get our refund process in place and we will notify everyone in the volleyball leagues as to how to request your refund. Thanks so much for your patience.”

To see Kids Inc.’s plan moving forward, you can check their website here.