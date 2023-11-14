CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As ducks, geese, sandhill cranes and waterfowl are beginning to migrate into the High Plains for the season, the Ogallala Commons is set to host a Playa Field Day on Tuesday, focused on the arrival of waterfowl and several duck species found in the area.

According to organizers, doors will open at 9 a.m. and the session will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Palo Duro Room at the Cole Community Center, located at 300 16th St. across from the Canyon Public Library.

Heather Johnson, migratory game bird specialist: Region I, Texas Parks & Wildlife, will open with a presentation focused on playa ecosystems and the Texas Playa Conservation Initiative, according to organizers.

Organizers added that Kevin Kraai, Canyon-based Texas Parks & Wildlife waterfowl program leader and Jim Steiert, playa author and outdoor writer from Hereford, will offer a survey on waterfowl that are migrating to the Panhandle-South Plains along with the different sights and sounds of several of the duck species involved in the process.

The session will also feature a chicken fried steak lunch catered by Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner served at 11 a.m. and attendees will then take a trip to Stewart Dike at Buffalo Lake National Refuge at Umbarger beginning at 11:45 a.m.