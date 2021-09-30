Planned Parenthood files emergency request to Texas Supreme Court in ongoing challenge of Senate Bill 8

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas filed an emergency request asking the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in the ongoing case against Texas Right to Life (TRTL), challenging Senate Bill 8, the State’s six-week abortion ban.
Planned Parenthood said it was granted a temporary injunction against the group and its associates blocking TRTL from suing abortion providers and health care workers at Planned Parenthood health centers in Texas under S.B. 8.
Planned Parenthood said the Texas Multidistrict Litigation Panel stayed all ongoing challenges to S.B. 8 in state court indefinitely, though a hearing to declare S.B. 8 unconstitutional was scheduled for Oct. 13.
“It is unconscionable. We’re urging the Texas Supreme Court to step in and move this critical case along so we can restore access to abortion across the state. Planned Parenthood will continue doing everything we can to block this ban and fight for our patients’ rights.”Helene Krasnoff, vice president for public policy litigation and law, Planned Parenthood Federation of America