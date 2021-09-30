Planned Parenthood files emergency request to Texas Supreme Court in ongoing challenge of Senate Bill 8

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. The Texas abortion ban that so far has outmaneuvered Supreme Court precedent is the latest iteration of a legislative strategy used by Republican-led states to target pornography, gay rights and other hot-button cultural issues. But some are beginning to sound the alarm that the tactic of having enforcement done by citizens instead of government agencies could have a boomerang effect, pointing out that Democrats could use the same strategy on issues like gun control. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas filed an emergency request asking the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in the ongoing case against Texas Right to Life (TRTL), challenging Senate Bill 8, the State’s six-week abortion ban.

Planned Parenthood said it was granted a temporary injunction against the group and its associates blocking TRTL from suing abortion providers and health care workers at Planned Parenthood health centers in Texas under S.B. 8.

Planned Parenthood said the Texas Multidistrict Litigation Panel stayed all ongoing challenges to S.B. 8 in state court indefinitely, though a hearing to declare S.B. 8 unconstitutional was scheduled for Oct. 13.