RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with support from the Randall County Fire Department, announced that they will conduct a prescribed burn Monday morning on the Buffalo Lake National Wildlife Refuge, located at 28320 FM 168 in Umbarger.

According to a news release from the organization, the prescribed burn will be around 970 acres at the refuge. Officials said the burn is likely to produce a “large plume of smoke” in the southwest portion of Randall County near the community of Umbarger. Areas that could be impacted by smoke include FM 168 south of U.S. 60 and FM 1714, east of FM 168.

“Motorists should use caution in these areas and be prepared for temporary road closures if smoke becomes a problem across roadways,” the release said.

The burn is part of the U.S. Department of Interior – Fish and Wildlife Service’s fire mitigation program, helping reduce hazardous fuels, improving the wildlife habitat, controlling the insects, and improving the aesthetic appearance of the area. Because the area being burned is on federal property, it is exempt from the current burn ban in Randall County.