PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Plainview man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for “distributing sexually explicit images of minors,” according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

30-year-old Jacob Corey Penton was indicted in January and pleaded guilty in March to “receipt and distribution of child pornography.” He was then sentenced on Thursday, according to Meacham.

“Through this sentencing, we have removed another threat from our community, sharing a message with our law enforcement partners that we are committed to aggressively pursuing anyone who seeks to exploit the innocence of our children,” said Christopher Miller, acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ Dallas Field Office. “We will continue to devote our law enforcement resources to investigate and bring to justice those who victimize children through the heinous crimes and trauma associated with the production and distribution of child sexual abuse materials.”

According to court documents, officers received a tip stating that Penton had “discussed his sexual attraction to children” in a chat app. In additional messages, noted the documents, Penton stated that he has “sexually assaulted a minor.”

Meacham said that agents reviewed Penton’s chat account and found “15 pornographic images of children as young as four being sexually abused.” Meacham added that in the plea papers, Penton admitted that he shared some videos with other chat users just after he received them.

Homeland Security Investigation’s Dallas Field Office conducted the investigation.