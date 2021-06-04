Plainview man indicted relating to the theft of cattle

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said in a press release that Rick Dillon Criswell was indicted relating to the theft of cattle.

According to the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Criswell confessed to his former boss that he had stolen and sold 15 head of cattle during his time on the job.

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said their special rangers worked with Hale County investigators to build a case against Criswell and turned it over to the Hale County District Attorney, Wally Hatch.

On May 27, special rangers presented the case to a Hale County grand jury and Criswell was indicted.