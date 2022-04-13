PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information regarding an early Wednesday morning crash outside of Plainview that caused the death of a member of the city of Plainview’s Fire Department.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2000 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 37-year-old James Harrison Hart of Plainview, was traveling westbound on US 70 approaching County Road R around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said the Wrangler crossed the eastbound lane, entered the south barrow ditch, and then overcorrected to the right.

When the vehicle overcorrected, the Wrangler remained in a side skid in the north barrow ditch and overturned. Officials said in the release that Hart died due to injuries sustained in the incident.

Officials from the city of Plainview identified Hart as a 16-year veteran of the city’s Fire Department. Hart was most recently serving as the fire captain for the department.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of City of Plainview Fire Department member Captain James Harrison Hart,” Jeffrey Snyder, the city manager for the city of Plainview, said in a statement given to MyHighPlains.com. “Our employees are the most valuable part of our organization and to lose an employee is to lose a family member. We ask for continued prayers for his family and city staff as we grieve this loss.”