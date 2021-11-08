Plainview couple Zachary, Brenda McDonough named WT Family of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Zachary and Brenda McDonough of Plainview were named West Texas A&M University Family of the Year in a recent football game, bringing up memories for their son and providing the couple with a surprise at their nomination.

“I remember coming to football games at Kimbrough Stadium, where I would slide down the hill and would get stickers all over me,” said Zachary McDonough, now a senior animal science major, recalling getting in a bit of trouble from his mom, “She really got onto me.”

According to Zachary, his parents had no idea he had nominated them for the award.

“Wow, this was a total surprise,” Brenda McDonough said.

“All we knew is that we were getting a free breakfast,” Doug McDonough said.

The McDonoughs were among 31 families nominated by their WT students via short essays. The nominees were celebrated at a Saturday brunch, part of WT’s Family Weekend festivities. The McDonoughs were recognized during halftime of WT’s victorious game against Midwestern State University.

Zachary said that he used the nomination as a way to repay his parents for their support, now that he nears graduation.

“The Family of the Year Award recognizes parents, grandparents, guardians, family members or mentors who have made a significant impact and contribution to the life of a WTAMU student,” said WT Assistant Director of Family and Extended Orientation Sami Thompson, “By supporting and encouraging our students, Buff families also support WT. Families are valuable partners in helping students make the most of their University experience, and we want to recognize them.”

According to WT, Doug McDonough is a 1976 graduate of then-West Texas State College, where he was editor of The Prairie and news director for radio station KWTS. His mother attended then-West Texas State Teachers College in late 1940, and his sister Michelle and brother Mitchell also attended. Zachary’s sister Meredith, now a third-grade teacher at Crestview Elementary in Canyon, also graduated from WT.

Doug McDonough retired after 42 years at the Plainview Daily Herald. Brenda McDonough also recently retired after teaching English for 32 years in Plainview.

“WT’s always been home,” Doug McDonough said. “This is really just quite an honor. It’s just humbling. I’m proud of my son.”