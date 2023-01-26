CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Plainview art curator is set to be featured in a new exhibition at West Texas A&M University starting in February.

Kelly Allison, a former WT student and the curator of the Plainview Contemporary Art Museum, will feature her mixed-media paintings and video works in “Get Behind the Mule.”

“Kelly continues to make work and support the arts, and her new body of work is an embodiment of her die-hard work ethic,” said Jon Revett, art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts. “It’s great to have her return after all these years to show what she has been up to.

Allison said she was inspired by “the infinite futility of working hard day after day, another day another dollar.”

“Throughout history, our hands have been used as a tool and as a weapon,” Allison said in her artist’s statement. “Only mankind has hands. Many myths, legends, and superstitions have been built around the human hand.

Allison is a Plainview native who attended WT in 1976. She lived in Houston for more than 30 years before returning to Plainview in 2017 and founded the Contemporary Art Museum of Plainview.

Allison’s work will hang from Feb. 2 through April 1 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northern Hall with a reception scheduled for Feb. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 pm.