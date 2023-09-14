AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission is set to present an awarded $154,985 Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant to Plains Dairy, LLC at a ceremonial check presentation on Thursday morning.

According to TWC, the funds will be used to further train 127 employees at Plains Dairy in the fields of manufacturing, merchandising, forklift operations, transportation, food, safety and more.

TWC noted that the SDF grant was established to help businesses teach additional skills to current and incoming employees. In addition, TWC collaborates with communities, local workforce development boards, and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service to provide additional training to Texas businesses.

