Pizzeria Nomad opening up brick and mortar restaurant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chances are you’ve seen the Pizza Nomad food truck around town making pies for customers.

Even though there’s been ups and downs operating during a pandemic, owner Liberty Powers says business has been good.

“Early in April we took three weeks off when we weren’t really sure about the disease and we just wanted to make sure that all of our staff and our customers were safe. Once we kind of started to learn about the social distancing practices with masks and everything else that we can put in place to keep ourselves safe, we re-opened and since then it’s been pretty good,” says Powers.

So good that they’re now taking their concept to the next level with a brick and mortar restaurant.

“We felt like we reached a limit on what we can do with our menu and with our volume in the food truck, so we wanted more space,” said Powers.

Powers says so far the transition has gone pretty well.

“We’re just waiting on our permits currently but we’ve had to install some equipment and get the space ready,” said Powers.

But the pandemic has brought with it a little uncertainty.

“I think the biggest challenge going into the restaurant is the anxiety of being in a pandemic right now,” said Powers.

But Powers says they’re remaining confident because of the support of those in the yellow city.

“We believe in Amarillo because there’s just so many good people here and everybody supports local business and we believe in our craft,” said Powers.

Powers says he expects to open the restaurant in a few weeks. It will be located on the corner of 34th Ave. & Georgia in Amarillo.