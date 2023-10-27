AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Changing the world through the love of Christ, developing leaders in the community, and meeting people wherever they are in life are the driving forces of the PIVOT Global Community, according to its founder Cedric Nesbitt.

The organization noted that it worked to bring its message to Amarillo through an event earlier in October, and KAMR Local 4 News sat down with Nesbitt and Coordinator Tiffany Hodgest to find out more about the event and others.

