Pioneer Gun Show held at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pioneer Gun Show was held at the Amarillo Civic Center earlier today. According to event organizers said they had nearly 90 vendors at the event.

People traveled from all over to come to the show. Organizers and participants said it’s not just about the guns, but the fellowship of seeing friends.

Additional dates for the show are Sunday, August 22, Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17.

Organizers tell us each event will be from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the South Exhibit Hall Entrance #3 Admission: $7 for adults and free for children under 13.