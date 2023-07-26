AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — PILC announced that it will host a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Act, according to a release from PILC, was signed into law on July 26, 1990 by Former President George H.W. Bush and PILC will celebrate the historic moment with an event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The ADA is the beginning, not the end, of opening society to full inclusion of people with disabilities,” said PILC CEO, Joe Rogers. “PILC is proud to be a part of that process.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will begin at 11:30 a.m. as part of PILC’s renovated building at 417 SW 10th Ave. In addition, the event will include live music by Emily Sotelo Trio featuring Andrew Gonzales on drums, PILC noted. Further, local disability resources will be made available including Mobility Solutions, Open Road Mobility and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.

After the celebration, the release read that PILC will host an immunization clinic provided by Amarillo Public Health and free sports physicals by Dr. Octavio Casas of Lighthouse Chiropractic will also be available for attendees.

PILC mission, according to the center’s Facebook, is to “educate and encourage people with disabilities to live, work, and achieve goals.”

Visit the PILC website for more information and volunteer opportunities at the center.