AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the PILC announced the “Take Me Out to The Ball Game” event Thursday which is scheduled for April 19. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. at the PILC offices then those attending will be taken to Hodgetown at 10:20 a.m. by Amarillo City Transit.

PILC officials report the “Take Me Out to The Ball game” event was planned as an opportunity to help educate those that attend on Mobility Management. Attendants will be singing “Take Me Out to the Ball game” before they enter and enjoy the Sod Poodles baseball game.

Those who were wanting to attend were required to attend a minimum of three transportation training classes that taught them Travel Safety tips, and the Code of Conduct on Amarillo city buses, interpreting the city Fixed Route buses and arrival times to and from their desired location, according to the PILC.

For more information, visit here.