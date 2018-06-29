Local News

Piece of USS Arizona Wreckage to Arrive in Amarillo Tomorrow

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 06:25 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A piece of the USS Arizona wreckage in Hawaii will be arriving in Amarillo tomorrow.

A formal escort, including the Swisher and Randall County Sheriffs Departments and the Patriot Guard riders, will lead the artifact to the Randall County Event Center. 

A dedication ceremony will follow the arrival around 11 a.m. at the event center. 

The artifact will then be moved to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial in December.

