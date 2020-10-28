PICS: Amarillo man dresses like Michael Myers to propose to girlfriend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — They say there is a story behind every photo, but what is the “killer love story” behind a few interesting photos making rounds on social media?

“My sister is a Halloween fanatic,” Amarillo photographer Alexi Johnson explained. “I just love it, it makes me happy making other people happy.”



Johnson and her future brother-in-law planned his surprise proposal to her sister Hannah.

“He went and got the costume and actually I went through Hannah and I was like, ‘Hannah, I always wanted to do this photoshoot. Do you think Joseph would be down for it?’ And she was like, ‘let me ask him.'”

It was the perfect plan. Johnson tricked her sister Hannah into doing a Halloween-themed photoshoot but little did Hannah know, she just planned her own surprise proposal.

“I had him get behind her and I was like, ‘Okay Hannah, when I tell you, turn around and just act surprised,’ and she did and she froze for like 5 seconds,” Johnson explained.

But according to Hannah, the shock gave her a good scare.

“Something told me to look down,” Hannah Kuchan added. “Like it didn’t feel real to me. I was like ‘Oh my gosh amazing, they did an awesome job,’ because they knew that I love that kind of stuff. So they did awesome.”

