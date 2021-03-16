‘Pick up the pieces’: Family loses home during tornado

Says they have been living in their travel trailer full-time for two years

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Clean-up continues across the area after this weekend’s tornado outbreak and an out-of-state family whose travel trailer, which is their home, was destroyed in one of the tornadoes.

Amanda Williams and her husband call themselves full-time RV’ers who have always wanted to visit Palo Duro Canyon, but their first trip to the area ended with their travel trailer, their home, being destroyed by a tornado.

Williams said they pulled into the Palo Duro Rim RV Park around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. She said the tornado sirens started to sound once they got un-hooked, so the two loaded their three kids and dog into the pickup and drove to the grocery store.

When they came back, they found their home destroyed. Her initial thoughts were at least they are still together and safe.

“We grabbed our book with all of our papers in it before we left,” said Williams. “We’ve been in situations where we’ve had tornado warnings before. So we grab our book that has everything in it and go. So we have that. So, just pick up the pieces and talk to insurance.”

Williams’ husband told us Monday that they think they have found a replacement trailer. He said it is even a little bigger for their kids.

The family said they are still hoping to make it to Yellowstone by May.