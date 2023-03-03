AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals announced that it has been recognized by Ardent Health Services for its patient loyalty.

According to a press release, PSH was awarded the “Best Patient Loyalty " award for being the hospital with the highest patient loyalty.

Officials detailed that the award is determined by measured consumer surveys including the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) and net promoter patient surveys.

“Caring for others is our purpose, and this award speaks volumes about our team’s ability to go above and beyond expectations in service to our patients,” said PSH CEO Bryan Bateman. “We are extremely honored to earn the opportunity to care for our community each day.”

Officials added that Ardent is the parent company of PSH.

According to the release, winning facilities were chosen from among other eligible entities

including 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care.