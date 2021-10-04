Physicians Surgical Hospitals ranks as nation’s 23rd ‘Best Place to Work in Healthcare’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals (PSH), L.L.C. has been named the nation’s 23rd Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, according to a press release by Physicians Hospitals.

The award was announced at the Modern Healthcare Best Places Places to Work Awards Dinner in Chicago on Sept. 16, with the hospital being on the list eight years in a row, according to the release.

The release added, “Modern Healthcare’s rankings are based on a confidential employee survey and several criteria that assess employee satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment, culture, and support.”

“Being named as the nation’s 23rd Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a huge honor and achievement,” said Todd Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Physicians Surgical Hospitals. “We are proud to be recognized for a workplace culture that attracts and retains the area’s best healthcare workers and that empowers them to provide the highest quality care available in the region.”

PSH stated, “Physicians Surgical Hospitals is a joint venture between BSA Health System and 28 physicians, with 265 employees across all four locations.”

In addition, Physicians Surgical Hospitals is one of five organizations affiliated with Ardent Health Services to be awarded at the Best Places to Work Gala, making this the 13th year and Ardent hospital made it on the list.

For up-to-date information about healthcare at Physicians Surgical Hospitals, please visit physurg.com.