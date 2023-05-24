AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Physicians Surgical Hospitals announced Wednesday that it has been named to Modern Healthcare’s list of Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the 10th year in a row.

According to a news release from Physicians Surgical Hospitals, the organization is a part of Modern Healthcare’s list of 150 healthcare companies and providers recognized as the Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

“I am extremely proud of our staff and physicians for the honor of being a Best Place to Work for 10 consecutive years. We have an awesome culture at Physicians Surgical Hospitals, and this award is a true reflection of that” Bryan Bateman, the CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospitals, said in the release.

The release said that six other entities affiliated with Ardent Health Services, the parent company of Physicians Surgical Hospitals, were also recognized on the list. The list assesses company culture, focusing on overall satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies, practices and the work environment.

“Where you choose to work matters and impacts the quality of your life,” Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick said in the release. “Creating and maintaining a workplace of belonging that fosters caring for one another and the people we serve is critically important. I applaud our leadership and team members for their intentional efforts to nurture a strong workplace culture while navigating the challenges facing our industry today.”