Physicians Surgical Hospitals named one of the nation’s ‘Best Places to Work in Healthcare’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals, L.L.C. was recognized for an eighth year as one of Modern Healthcare’s “Best Places to Work in Healthcare” for 2021, according to a news release from BSA Health System.

The release stated that healthcare organization receive this recognition by “performing at a high-level involving cultures, physicians, nurses and staff that work hard to achieve positive patient outcomes.”

Winners are chosen based on interviews and employee surveys with employees rating their organizations in areas including, job satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment and culture.

According to the CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospital, Todd Greene, “Being distinguished as one of the nation’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare is a direct reflection of our organization’s commitment to fostering an empowering work environment for our employees and physicians to thrive.”

“Our exceptionally talented team members provide unmatched care to our community and are the backbone to our organization’s success,” Greene said.

Physicians Surgical Hospital, L.L.C. is one of five organizations affiliated with Ardent Health Services to be named as one of the nation’s “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” according to the release.

For more information on Physician Surgical Hospital visit physurg.com.