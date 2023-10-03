AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals recently made Modern Healthcare’s list of “Best Places to Work in Healthcare” for the 10th consecutive year, ranking No. 8 among the top in the country in 2023, according to an announcement.

“Every year, many hospitals across the nation apply to get on the final list of Best Places to Work (hospitals/insurers). Not only did we make the top 75 list, Physicians Surgical Hospitals was ranked number 8 for the Best Places to Work!”, expressed CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospitals Bryan Bateman. “I am so proud and in awe of our amazing staff as well as our awesome medical staff for this achievement! Last year, we were number 49th; and this year in the top 10! Congratulations team PSH!”

PSH, officials said, made the list with other entities from Ardent Health Services, which is the hospital’s parent company based in Nashville, Tenn.

“Creating a culture where people feel connected to our purpose and come to work every day to serve others is a focus across Ardent,” said Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick. “I’m incredibly proud that our local leaders and team members continue to foster workplaces where people want to develop in their careers. This recognition is a celebration of each and every team member at our seven entities who made this prestigious list.”

According to officials, Modern Healthcare determined their rankings based on a confidential employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire that evaluates overall satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment and culture.