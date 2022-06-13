AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Physicians Surgical Hospitals recently announced that it has been recognized once again as one of the best places to work in health care.

According to a news release, this is the ninth year in a row that Physicians Surgical Hospitals has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the best places to work in health care. The program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry throughout the United States.

“We truly believe that we are successful because we have been able to attract and retain some of the best

healthcare professionals this region has to offer. Our amazing employees deserve all the credit: it’s because of their hard work and dedication that we receive this award,” PSH Chief Nursing Officer Vicki Powers said in the release. “We are grateful for another year of being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work.”

Physicians Surgical Hospitals will find out their place on the list at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Sept. 29 in Nashville, the release said.

“The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry,” said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. “At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures.”