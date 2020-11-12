Physicians Surgical Hospitals earns Blue Distinction for hip and knee replacements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Physicians Surgical Hospitals announced they have been recognized as Blue Distinction Center+ facilities for hip and knee replacements from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities credited with delivering improved patient safety and better outcomes.

According to the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, knee and hip replacements are among the fastest growing medical treatments in the country.

“We are proud to be Amarillo’s only designated Blue Distinction Center+ for hip and knee replacements,” CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospitals, Todd Greene said. “This distinction reflects our team’s commitment to providing patients with high-quality orthopedic care to help them get back to doing the things they love.”

The hospital states, “Hip and Knee replacement Blue Distinction Center+ facilities demonstrate expertise in total hip and knee replacements, offer more cost-effective care for patients and have fewer readmissions and patient complications.”

A full list of hip and knee replacement Blue Distinction Center+ can be found here.