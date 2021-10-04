Physicians Surgical Hospitals among best US places to work in healthcare

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In its eighth year to make the list, Physicians Surgical Hospitals, L.L.C. was ranked as the nation’s 23rd Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare.

Described by Modern Healthcare, these rankings were based on employee surveys covering employee satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment, culture and support.

“Being named as the nation’s 23rd Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a huge honor and achievement,” said CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospitals Todd Greene, “We are proud to be recognized for a workplace culture that attracts and retains the area’s best healthcare workers and that empowers them to provide the highest quality care available in the region.”

The company offers patient care at four Amarillo locations: Panhandle Surgical Hospital, Quail Creek Surgical Hospital, Advanced Imaging Center of Amarillo, and Quail Creek Physical Therapy. Describing itself as a ‘joint venture’ with BA Healthcare System and 28 partners, it claimed 265 employees across those locations.

Such awards may be more significant to Amarillo in 2021, as healthcare staff morale and staff numbers have taken a critical hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. With nurses, doctors, and general hospital staff, the last 18 months have seen physical and mental burdens set upon healthcare workers that the infrastructure has struggled to help.