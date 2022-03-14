AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospital announced on Monday the new addition of the da Vinci® Xi™ robotic system, which will “increase the availability of minimally invasive surgical options.”

The new system, according to the announcement, is a “state-of-the-art surgical robotics platform that can be used for gynecologic, urologic, thoracic, cardiac and general surgeries.”

“We are proud to be a leader in providing cutting-edge surgical solutions to our community,” said Todd

Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Physicians Surgical Hospitals. “Acquiring the da Vinci® Xi™ system furthers our commitment to providing patients with the most advanced treatments and optimized outcomes.”

The hospital explained that during the procedure, the surgeon “magnified imaging to guide the arms of the surgical robot.” which allow the surgeon to make precise movement using “minimally invasive incisions.

“This revolutionary technology meets a wide range of surgical needs,” Greene said. “Due to the robot’s ability to make small incisions, our patients often recover more quickly with smaller scars as compared to traditional surgery techniques.”

For more information on the advanced technologies being used at Physicians Surgical Hospitals click HERE.