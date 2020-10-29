PHOTOS: Snowstorms bring damage across Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The four-day weather event that began Monday Oct. 26, swept through the Amarillo area.
Ice and snow heavily weighed down trees and awnings, causing various levels of damage in the wake of the storms.
