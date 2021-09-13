PHOTOS: Mariposa Station gives new home to first horses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine’s (TTUVM) Mariposa Station has become home to its first horses, as announced Monday morning.

“They get all the care in the world,” said the school on social media, “and enjoy the comforts of our state-of-the-art facilities, their new home.”

The school described that the horses were given through “the generosity of the historic 6666 Ranch in King County, Texas” and are intended to give students hands-on experience with the animals.