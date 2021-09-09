PHOTOS: Local farmers restore native grasslands as groundwater disappears

In this photo provided by Jude Smith, sand blowing off fields creates a dust storm near Morton, Texas, on May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado, to preserve and establish grasslands as the area becomes increasingly dry. (Jude Smith via AP)

MULESHOE, Texas (AP) — To avoid Dust Bowl conditions, more farmers are restoring native grasslands in areas where the nation’s largest aquifer is drying up and rainfall is often scarce. Groundwater from the Ogallala aquifer has sustained farming for generations in the Plains states, even through droughts. But it’s becoming increasingly difficult to grow crops that require irrigation.

Tyler Black attaches a new sand drain on the end of a pivot on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021, as he prepares to plant grass in a pasture. Black raises cattle and plants pasture in wheat and some native grass – and rations water use — because the Ogallala Aquifer is being depleted. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black checks on native grasses growing on his farm in Muleshoe, Tex., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Black planted the grasses to help keep soil from blowing and to provide grazing for his cattle. More farmers are planting native grasses as the Ogallala aquifer dries up, making irrigation of traditional crops more difficult. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber)

A cow nurses her 4-month-old calf at Tim Black’s Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. Black, a longtime corn farmer, now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black’s cattle eat feed on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021, because the pasture is not yet tall enough to turn them out. Black, a longtime corn farmer, now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black adjusts the water application rate on a pivot for a newly planted field on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grass – and rations water use — because the Ogallala Aquifer is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black climbs down from his tractor that he’s using to sow grass on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Water is being applied to a wheat field at Tim Black’s Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grass – and rations water use — because the Ogallala Aquifer is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black loads grass seed into a drill on his tractor before sowing the seed on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black uses his tractor’s GPS system while planting grass seed on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black closes a valve while swapping water from one pivot to another on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grass – and rations water use — because the Ogallala Aquifer is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tyler Black attaches a new sand drain on the end of a pivot on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021, as he prepares to plant grass. Black raises cattle and plants pasture in wheat and some native grass – and rations water use — because the Ogallala Aquifer is being depleted. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tyler Black adjusts a spray head on a pivot at his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021, as he prepares a pasture for grass-planting. Black and his father raise cattle and plant pasture in wheat and some native grass – and ration water use — because the Ogallala Aquifer is being depleted. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black checks on native grasses growing on his farm in Muleshoe, Texas, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Black planted the grasses to help keep soil from blowing and to provide grazing for his cattle. More farmers are planting native grasses as the Ogallala aquifer dries up, making irrigation of traditional crops more difficult. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber)

Tim Black stands in a pasture of wheat and grass at his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and has planted some of his land in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black holds a container of unscented laundry detergent near a stock tank on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and has planted some of his land in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black tosses unscented laundry detergent into a stock tank at his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021, to reduce bloating in his cattle. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and has planted some of his land in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black, left, stops to talk to his son, Tyler, on their farm in Muleshoe, Texas, on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmers now raise cattle and have planted some land in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black uses binoculars to check out a newborn calf on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, used to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black checks on some of his Black Angus cattle at his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Tim Black looks over some of his Black Angus cattle in a feed pen on his Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. The longtime corn farmer now raises cattle and plants some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Cattle run toward feed on Tim Black’s Muleshoe, Texas, farm on Monday, April 19, 2021. Black, a longtime corn farmer, now raises cattle and plants on some of his pasture in wheat and native grasses because the Ogallala Aquifer, needed to irrigate crops, is drying up. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Biologist Jude Smith stands on a bluff overlooking an empty saline lake at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The lake is fed by the Ogallala Aquifer, which has been become increasingly dry because of irrigation and drought. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

A natural spring fed by the Ogallala Aquifer fills a stock tank that provides water for wildlife at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The aquifer has become increasingly dry because of irrigation and drought. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The spring is fed by the Ogallala Aquifer, which is becoming depleted because of irrigation and drought. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Biologist Jude Smith discusses how native grasslands can survive drought and prevent wind erosion as he looks over prairie at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Tex., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to preserve and establish grasslands as the area becomes increasingly dry. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Jude Smith, a biologist at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, looks over dry native prairie on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to preserve and establish grasslands, which can withstand drought. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Biologist Jude Smith looks over native grasses at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to preserve and establish grasslands, which can survive drought and prevent wind erosion. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers

Jude Smith, a biologist at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, looks at a big mound of sand on his property on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A dust storm deposited the sand over a two-day period this spring. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to preserve and establish grasslands to help hold soil in place. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Sand that blew off farmers’ fields is piled up in a ditch outside Lingo, N.M., near the Texas-New Mexico border on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers in a “Dust Bowl zone” that includes parts of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to establish and preserve grasslands to prevent wind erosion as the area becomes increasingly dry. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

A recent study projects that more than half of currently irrigated land in portions of Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma could be lost by the end of the century. And the U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified a Dust Bowl zone where grasslands conservation is a priority.