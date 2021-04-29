AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department got some neighborhood help while out painting fire hydrants this week.
Said the AFD on a social media post, “The guys got a little help from the neighborhood kids while they were out painting hydrants this week. They also took the time to show them the firetruck. Good job everybody!”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Airplane drag racing lands in Nebraska
- PHOTOS: Amarillo Fire Department paints hydrants, gets neighborhood help
- Final weekend of Amarillo Museum of Art WTAMU/AC Student Faculty Exhibit, free admission
- NFL Draft 2021: Live first-round coverage
- Suspect behind deadly California wildfire was trying to cover up murder, officials believe