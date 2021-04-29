PHOTOS: Amarillo Fire Department paints hydrants, gets neighborhood help

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department got some neighborhood help while out painting fire hydrants this week.

Said the AFD on a social media post, “The guys got a little help from the neighborhood kids while they were out painting hydrants this week. They also took the time to show them the firetruck. Good job everybody!”

via the Amarillo Fire Department Facebook

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss