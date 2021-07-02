Phones down, entry restricted, trails closed at Palo Duro Canyon ahead of July 4th

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Palo Duro Canyon State Park gave an update after intense rain and flood damage caused the closure of large portions of the site.
According to the Park;
- No entry will be allowed without prior day use reservations
- All trails have been closed until further notice
- Park road 5 from lighthouse parking lot to end of park is under water and closed
- All phones and voicemail are currently down, with IT working to fix the problem
The Park said campers with existing reservations in any water and electric sites can still access their camp sites.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest
- Bob Bullock Texas history museum pulls out of ‘Forget the Alamo’ book event after conservative pressure
- Amarillo Parks & Recreation to celebrate ‘Freedom Friday’ with 15% off on ‘Yard Game Olympics’ event
- Child found locked in hot room dies; mother facing murder charge
- Cop helps Waffle House customer who lost fantasy football bet, eats waffles to help reduce his ‘sentence’
- A big save in a big pool: Teen lifeguard’s training helps save a life