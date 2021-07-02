Phones down, entry restricted, trails closed at Palo Duro Canyon ahead of July 4th

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Palo Duro Canyon State Park gave an update after intense rain and flood damage caused the closure of large portions of the site.

According to the Park;

  • No entry will be allowed without prior day use reservations
  • All trails have been closed until further notice
  • Park road 5 from lighthouse parking lot to end of park is under water and closed
  • All phones and voicemail are currently down, with IT working to fix the problem

The Park said campers with existing reservations in any water and electric sites can still access their camp sites.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest

