Pharmatex Research looking for volunteers who tested positive for COVID-19 to participate in antibody trial

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has been collaborating with Pharmatex for a few months now.

They have also been working with the company Regeneron which has been manufacturing an antibody protein specifically developed to attack the coronavirus.

If you are looking to be part of this study Pharmatex is asking for a few things.

Participants must have tested positive for the virus no more than three days ago.

Patients that are ages 50 or over.

Those who have a health risk factor like asthma or diabetes.

“There’s others as well but those are the main conditions we look for. If you have any of those then our concern is that you may be at more risk for having a severe infection from the COVID virus and you are eligible for enrollment in the trial,” said Dr. Mark Sigler, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at TTUHSC.

This antibody treatment will not work the same as a vaccine would, for starters the vaccine works as a preventative, and the antibody treatment will work as a way to fight the virus for patients who continue to develop an infection.

If you fit the criteria give Pharmatex a call and speak with one of the research study coordinators to see about participating.