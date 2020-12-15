Pfizer Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine to arrive in Amarillo tomorrow, December 15th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Earlier today, the City of Amarillo’s Mayor Ginger Nelson shared that, as of right now, the Pfizer Biontech Vaccine is expected to arrive tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has notified the City of Amarillo that the first shipment of 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be deployed to the Texas Tech University Health Science Center.

From there, it will be stored at the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy in freezers that are specially equipped to hold the vaccine at proper temperatures.

The vaccine will then be evenly split between BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital.

Mayor Nelson explained, “If the vaccine is delivered at the time anticipated, the first vaccines will be given tomorrow afternoon. That’s Tuesday afternoon, to the hospital workers and each hospital is responsible for the administration of the vaccine they’ll get in their possessions.”

In addition, Mayor Nelson said they expect to receive more allocations of the vaccine and that those could really come at any time.

Mayor Nelson also explained that once the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center receives the vaccines, they will coordinate with our hospitals, in order to ensure that the immunizations are made available first to hospital staff who are working directly with patients that have tested positive or are at high risk for COVID-19.

For further explanation on the Texas Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles and Health Care Workers Definition, click here.