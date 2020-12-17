Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine distribution to healthcare workers continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As reported yesterday, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has arrived in Amarillo.

During today’s City COVID-19 Update, both Dr. Scott Milton, Public Health Authority, and Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital spoke about their experience receiving the vaccine.

Both doctors explained they are feeling fine, just a little sore at the site of injection. This being very familiar to the experience of when someone receives the flu shot.

Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer at BSA, shared that at least 100 vaccinations had been given since this morning.

Additionally, the doctors in today’s City COVID-19 Update discussed the noticeable drop our community has seen in COVID-19 numbers at the hospitals and are attributing the recent decline to the mask ordinance and the community’s compliance.

Dr. Milton said, “We need to remain vigilant with our practicing of social distancing and wearing a mask. Clearly our numbers are down and I don’t think that’s necessarily any coincidence with our masking order either.”

Dr. Milton also shared that he applauds and encourages these small business owners and all individuals to keep it up.

Dr. Rodney Rodriguez, Director at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital, said that the Amarillo VA is waiting for the Moderna vaccine to be approved by the FDA, hopefully tomorrow.

Once that vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization is approved by the FDA, and after it is shipped out, then the VA expects to receive some of the Moderna vaccine here in Amarillo.

Dr. Rodriguez said their first priority is going to be getting the vaccine to those in their community living center and their staff that works at the community living center.

Following that, then they will begin to move to distributing the vaccine to their COVID-19 frontline workers in their inpatient and emergency room settings.