Pete’s Greenhouse offers free plant deliveries during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many local businesses have had to adjust their operations or temporarily shutdown during this pandemic but a local greenhouse has managed to make their business more accessible to customers.

Devin and Jordi Valesquez are operating Pete’s Greenhouse as a “low risk” business.

“It’s a weird time for sure, it’s definitely weird,” Devin said.

Like most small businesses, they’ve had to adjust the way they operate.

“It’s definitely effected us for sure and we’re grateful to be able to keep all of our employees and everybody still working and we’ve had to get creative with our services and how we get that to the community,” Devin explained. “I think the ones that will succeed is the one that will get there hands dirty and do what they have to.”

The Velasquez family is making sure people get their plants delivered free of charge.

“It’s something we felt we were called to do in our hearts anything we can do to help right now we will do it.” Jordi added. “So we want to be as accessible as possible and we will bring it right to your doorstep.”

As uncertain as things are at the moment, they hope customers can take the time to stop and smell the flowers.

“With people at home and families together they’re going to want to get out in their garden they’re going to want to plant,” Devin said.

The best way to order your plants for delivery or curbside pickup is to go to Pete’s Greenhouse’s website.

