Petco in Amarillo robbed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Petco in Amarillo was robbed on Monday afternoon.
On Monday, Sept. 28 at 12:39 p.m. the Amarillo Police Department said a call came in of an armed robbery at the Petco.
APD said an unknown subject pulled a gun on an employee and took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene in a gold-colored SUV.
No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported, according to APD.
The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Local three-year-old battling cancer
- Hallan ‘rata gigante’ en tubo de drenaje en Ciudad de México
- Presidente de Mexico hablará de programa contra la pobreza en Ciudad Juárez
- Canadian woman accused of trying to poison Pres. Trump charged with threatening to kill and injure president of the United States
- Amarillo PHD confirms 186 new cases of COVID-19; 5 deaths