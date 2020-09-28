Petco in Amarillo robbed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Petco in Amarillo was robbed on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Sept. 28 at 12:39 p.m. the Amarillo Police Department said a call came in of an armed robbery at the Petco.

APD said an unknown subject pulled a gun on an employee and took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene in a gold-colored SUV.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported, according to APD.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

More from MyHighPlains.com: