FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates organization recently announced that there will be a fundraising effort for a fireworks celebration on Labor Day after not being able to host one on the Fourth of July weekend, officials from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are asking the group to consider another approach to the celebration.

In a letter sent from PETA to the organization, officials with PETA are asking Lake Meredith officials to host a laser or drone show instead of a fireworks show. Officials from PETA said that a laser or drone show would have less impact on the animals in the area than a fireworks show would.

“The explosions of fireworks scare wildlife out of their nests, onto roads, and even through plate-glass windows, so the best way to be a friend to Lake Meredith is to leave the animals who live there in peace,” PETA Executive President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA would be pleased to help Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates mark Labor Day with a celebration that`s fun not frightening.”

Fireworks trigger stress, disorientation, fear and anxiety in wildlife, along with increasing wildfire potential, PETA officials said in the letter. Officials from PETA also said in the letter that they would cover some of the costs of the festivities if Lake Meredith would make the change.

“You already host many wonderful events for humans, such as star parties and movie nights. We hope you’ll also consider the well-being of Lake Meredith National Recreation Areas animals by skipping the fireworks and choosing drone or laser shows instead,” the letter read. “They`re far quieter and safer, they produce virtually no air pollution, and everyone can enjoy them.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates organization said the planned Labor Day fireworks festivities depend on the group raising $20,000. MyHighPlains.com reached out to the organization regarding the PETA letter and there has not been a response.