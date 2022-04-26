BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the city of Borger, as well as the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, released information regarding an incident at the Borger Complex Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post made on the city’s Facebook page, officials said the Borger Complex experienced unit upsets associated with maintenance activities within the refinery. The complex also experienced controlled flaring onsite, the post said.

The incident caused nonessential personnel to be evacuated from the site, the post read. The refinery’s emergency shutdown systems functioned as they were designed, officials stressed, while all appropriate regulatory notifications were made.

Personnel from the Borger Complex were dispatched off-site to monitor air quality in the area, the post read. Data has indicated that there was no off-site impact. The cause of the incident continues to be under investigation.