Personal Injury Lawsuit filed against charter bus company after fatal crash near Vega

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a fatal bus crash near Vega, Texas, on Sept. 29, a lawsuit has been filed against the charter bus company.

The plaintiffs were a part of a larger group of people that had chartered a bus from Herrera School Buses and Coaches, Inc. – the largest motorcoach company in New Mexico – to take them from Albuquerque to Georgia and back. Near Vega, Texas, the bus ran over several construction cones before leaving the roadway and striking concrete bridge support beams.

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, represents six of the passengers whose injuries include lacerations to the head and neck, dislocated shoulders, skull fractures, broken bones, and more.

“The circumstances surrounding this crash are far from clear,” said Jon Clark, attorney for the plaintiffs. “We don’t know exactly why the bus left the roadway and crashed into the concrete support beams. There are a lot of unanswered questions at this point, and a lawsuit gives us the tools to conduct a full and thorough investigation.”

Chad Inderman, another attorney for the plaintiffs said, “we hope that our investigation and lawsuit can help ensure that this kind of crash never happens again.”

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP is a personal injury law firm that focuses on cases involving catastrophic injuries and death. The full lawsuit can be viewed here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: