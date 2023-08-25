PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Perryton Rangers are set to play their first game against the Dalhart Golden Wolves for their season opener.
On June 15, the Perryton community was devastated by an EF-3 tornado. Two months later they are set to open their 2023-2024 football season at home.
The community is out to show their support for the team.
