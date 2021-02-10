Perryton Police Officer Aaron Daugherty charged with Transporting Child Pornography; used messaging app to upload and share explicit images

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas has put out a press release regarding Officer Aaron B. Daugherty who was arrested and charged with Federal Transportation of Child Pornography.

According to the press release, Officer Daugherty has been charged with uploading and sharing sexually explicit images of children on the internet, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas said Daugherty was charged via criminal complaint with transportation of child pornography. Daugherty was arrested at his residence on Tuesday morning, and made his first appearance in federal court today.

“Mr. Daugherty’s alleged conduct not only victimized children, it shattered the public’s trust given to him as a police officer,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “The Department of Justice will not tolerate anyone who uses the internet to prey on children for sexual gratification.”

“Law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “Instead of protecting our most vulnerable population this defendant exploited them by allegedly viewing, uploading and sharing child pornography. We will continue to work with our partners to serve justice for these innocent victims.”

The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas said according to the complaint Daugherty allegedly used the popular messaging app Kik to upload and share explicit images and videos of child pornography.

According to the press release, law enforcement initiated an investigation of a Kik user, later identified as Daugherty who was allegedly in a chat group sharing multiple images and videos of child pornography.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas said federal agents requested the subscriber data of Daugherty’s alleged Kik account. Kik provided the account information including the IP address. Agents then subpoenaed the subscriber information associated with the uploads and traced it back to Daugherty.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office goes on to say a search of Daugherty’s residence revealed a cell phone with Kik installed, and under questioning, Daugherty allegedly acknowledged he was the sole owner of the Kik account, which he said he used to view, upload, and share child pornography.

According to the The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas, a complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Like all defendants, Mr. Daugherty is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, Daugherty faces up to 20 years in federal prison.