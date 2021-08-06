Perryton ISD releases return to school plan

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Perryton ISD has released its return to school plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

The plan goes over how PISD will only provide in-person, on-campus learning for all students.

The plan also lays out CDC guidance and recommendations for students and faculty health and safety saying that it will be:

Ensuring adequate supply inventory (e.g. cleaning supplies, misting, hand sanitizer, etc.)

Cleaning with products approved by governing authorities and per guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency

Using CDC, Health and Human Services and Texas Education Agency guidance and policies when developing their policies.

Providing communication of procedures and expectations upon entering facilities and throughout buildings.

PISD said that students and staff we self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and said that individuals with symptoms are required to stay home.

The full plan can be found here.