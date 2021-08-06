Perryton ISD releases return to school plan

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Perryton ISD has released its return to school plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
The plan goes over how PISD will only provide in-person, on-campus learning for all students.
The plan also lays out CDC guidance and recommendations for students and faculty health and safety saying that it will be:
- Ensuring adequate supply inventory (e.g. cleaning supplies, misting, hand sanitizer, etc.)
- Cleaning with products approved by governing authorities and per guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency
- Using CDC, Health and Human Services and Texas Education Agency guidance and policies when developing their policies.
- Providing communication of procedures and expectations upon entering facilities and throughout buildings.
PISD said that students and staff we self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and said that individuals with symptoms are required to stay home.
The full plan can be found here.