Perryton ISD Board of Trustees vote to continue requiring mask for students until March 29

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Perryton ISD Board of Trustees met today and voted to continue requiring mask for students until Monday, March 29.

Perryton ISD said after March 29 masks will be optional but encouraged for all staffs and students.

According to Perryton ISD a number of factors went into the decision including recommendations from local health officials and to allow time for front line workers to become fully vaccinated.

Perryton ISD also said the board maintains the right to return to requiring masks at a later date if conditions warrant.

