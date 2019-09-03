Perryton ISD alumn among Odessa shooting victims

ODESSA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Perryton ISD alumn was among those killed this weekend in a mass shooting in Odessa.

According to Perryton ISD, Edwin Peregrino is a 2011 graduate of Top of Texas AEC.

Perryton ISD is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former PISD student, Edwin Peregrino. Mr. Peregrino is a 2011 graduate of Top of Texas AEC. Out of respect for the family, PISD staff will have no further comment on this matter and will not be available for on-camera, in-person or phone interviews. We ask that you show respect to the family during their time of grief. Darin Clark, Director of Communications and Safety | Perryton ISD

Peregrino, 25, had just moved to San Antonio, Texas two weeks prior to Saturday’s shooting according to family. He had returned to his hometown for the holiday weekend to visit family.

According to the Associated Press, Peregrino was in his back yard with his brother-in-law when he was struck by a bullet.

“Every room he walked in he always had that room lit up with a smile and laugh. He made a difference in every soul he met, he made a mark,” Bianca Peregrino said.

